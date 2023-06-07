Chris Christie and Trump Tear Into Each Other With Insults After 2024 Launch
REAL MATURE
Chris Christie immediately went on the offensive as he launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday night. The former New Jersey governor warned his audience in New Hampshire to “beware of the leader” who won’t admit to having any faults and criticized “pretenders” afraid to admonish such a leader, instead treating them like Voldemort or “he who shall not be named.” “Well let me be clear in case I have not been already,” Christie said. “The person I am talking about who is obsessed with the mirror, who never admits a mistake, who never admits a fault, and who always finds someone else and something else to blame for whatever goes wrong—but finds every reason to take credit for anything that goes right—is Donald Trump.” On his Truth Social platform, Trump hit back. “How many times did Chris Christie use the word SMALL?” the former president wrote. “Does he have a psychological problem with SIZE? Actually, his speech was SMALL, and not very good.” Trump later shared an edited video of Christie’s campaign announcement speech so that it appeared to be delivered at a buffet, with Christie holding a plate piled high with food.