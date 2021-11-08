‘Tell the Truth’: Chris Christie Begs Trump to Shut Up About 2020 Election
‘IT IS OVER’
Chris Christie should expect an imminent furious statement from the desk of Donald Trump. The former New Jersey governor has given a withering assessment of Trump’s usefulness going into next year’s elections, essentially telling the former president to shut his trap about 2020. Speaking to CNN, the former Trump ally said the ex-president has to decide if he wants to be “a leader for tomorrow or a figure of yesterday,” and will only help Republicans get elected when he decides to “begin talking about the future and tell the truth about the election and move on.” However, Christie said he had “not a clue” about whether Trump will actually give up on his 2020 conspiracies. Ahead of his CNN interview, Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most important donors Saturday that Trump is jeopardizing its future, saying in a speech: “We can no longer talk about the past and the past elections—no matter where you stand on that issue, no matter where you stand, it is over.”