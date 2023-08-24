Chris Christie Lambasts Vivek as Someone Who ‘Sounds Like ChatGPT’
NO PUNCHES PULLED
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy were at each other’s throats throughout Wednesday’s debate, and the attacks weren’t limited to policy differences. Instead, Christie complained that he “had enough” of “a guy who sounds like Chat GPT,” striking down Ramaswamy’s jeer-riddled rant calling climate change a “hoax” and that “more people are dying of bad climate change policies than they are of actual climate change.” Christie chirped that Ramaswamy is an “amateur” who likened himself to Obama by ripping his famous “skinny kid with a funny last name” line in his opening answer of the debate. Ramaswamy didn’t appear to take Christie’s shot to heart—he smiled, put his arms out and told Christie to “come over and give me a hug,“ adding, “You’ll help elect me just like you did to Obama—come give me a bear hug.” Christie never smiled throughout the exchange.