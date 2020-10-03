Chris Christie Latest to Get COVID in Trumpworld Outbreak
SUPER SPREAD
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who attended a White House ceremony last weekend without a mask, has tested positive for COVID-19. “I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition,” Christie tweeted. The Republican is at least the eighth person tied to the Rose Garden event to contract the virus that has landed President Donald Trump in the hospital. Christie also took part in debate-prep sessions later in the weekend. “No one was wearing masks in the room during that time when we were prepping the president,” Christie said on Good Morning America.