Chris Christie Predicts Trump Will Be Indicted by July
‘REAL RISK’
Chris Christie believes Donald Trump is going to be indicted by July, making his 2024 presidential campaign even more precarious. While he said he didn’t think prosecutors in Georgia would be able to indict Trump in their probe of efforts to overturn 2020 election—despite the grand jury recommending indictments—he was more bullish on New York’s probe of an alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. Although he believes that’s the “most likely” and “least harmful” indictment, Christie told Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday that he could also see an indictment arising from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s Jan. 6 efforts. Christie, who was once a loyal Trump ally but has veered post-Jan. 6, said Trump actively campaigning amid an indictment would worsen his legal situation. “Every time you open your mouth, as you know in this kind of situation, you run the real risk of it adding complications to a case where you could lose your liberty,” Christie said.