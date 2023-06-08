CHEAT SHEET
Christie Calls Trump a 'Baby' After Former President Mocked His Weight
In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper Wednesday, Chris Christie hit back after Donald Trump’s apparent below-the-belt barb at his weight. “He’s a baby,” Christie said. “If we had a child who conducted themselves like that, we’d send them to their room, not the White House.” Trump posted an edited video to Truth Social on Tuesday showing Chris Christie holding up a buffet plate. “When I saw [it], it just renewed in my own mind what a child he is,” Christie said. “Whenever you want to criticize him, in any way, that’s the way he responds … It’s so childish. It’s so juvenile. He is such a spoiled baby. Beyond that, what can you even say about something like that, that’s that ridiculous?”