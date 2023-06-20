Chris Christie Rips Trump’s Latest Excuse for Hoarding Classified Docs
TAKING A SWING
One of Donald Trump’s Republican foes in the 2024 presidential race, Chris Christie, is calling BS on the ex-president’s new claim that he simply didn’t have time to sift through stacks of boxes at his Mar-a-Lago estate that allegedly contained classified material. In a heated Fox News interview on Monday, Trump suggested he didn’t comply with a subpoena to return any classified materials because he was just “very busy.” “Because I had boxes. I want to go through the boxes and get all my personal things out,” he said, adding that the boxes contained “golf shirts, pants, shoes, all sorts of things.” Christie questioned whether “anybody in America” would believe that explanation. “I can tell you this, his lawyers this morning are jumping out of whatever window they’re near,” the one-time federal prosecutor quipped to CBS Mornings. He added: “When you think about how many days of golf he’s played since he left office, maybe he could have skipped a couple of rounds of golf and gone through the boxes to respond to a subpoena from a grand jury.”