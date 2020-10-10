CHEAT SHEET
Chris Christie Says He's Taking Remdesivir—Just Like Trump
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, hospitalized with COVID-19, told CNN that he is taking the experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir, which President Trump also took. Christie checked himself into the hospital a week ago—a precaution, he said, because he has a history of asthma. But few details about his condition or treatment trickled out before he told CNN what kind of therapy he is on. Christie is one of at least a dozen people who attended a Sept. 26 Rose Garden event and later tested positive, and he also took part in debate prep with others who contracted the virus.