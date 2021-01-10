Chris Christie: ‘If Inciting to Insurrection’ Isn’t Impeachable, ‘I Don't Really Know What Is’
‘VOTE THEIR CONSCIENCE’
One-time Trump acolyte Chris Christie on Sunday joined the growing ranks of Republicans calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office for inciting last week’s deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set to introduce articles of impeachment as early as Monday, Christie was asked on ABC’s This Week how Republicans in Congress will react.
“Listen, I think they’re going to have to vote their conscience and look at what happened. We had an incitement to riot at the United States Capitol. We had people killed and to me, there’s not a whole lot of question here,” the former New Jersey governor said, adding that he agreed it was an impeachable offense.
Asked whether he’d vote to impeach if he were in the House, Christie replied: “Well, if I think it’s an impeachable offense that’s exactly what I would do… I think if inciting to insurrection isn’t [impeachable], then I don’t really know what is.”