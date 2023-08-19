Chris Christie Taunts DeSantis While Campaigning on His Turf
FIGHTING WORDS
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should “get the hell out of the race” if he defends Donald Trump at the first Republican presidential debate next week. He made the comment while campaigning in DeSantis’ home state for the Republican presidential nomination on Friday. “[DeSantis] should do Donald Trump a favor and do our party a favor, come back to Tallahassee and endorse Donald Trump,” Christie said, poking fun at a DeSantis strategy plan to defend Trump during the GOP presidential debate. DeSantis has been leery of pushing away Trump supporters while also trying to find a method to distinguish himself. Meanwhile, Christie accused DeSantis’ campaign of being overrun by a super PAC, claiming it has gone “from up here to down here because people are really beginning to wonder what the hell [DeSantis] stands for.”