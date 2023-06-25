‘Look in the Mirror,’ Chris Christie Tells Trump After Weight Diss
LOW BLOWS
Chris Christie said Donald Trump should “look in the mirror” after he was asked about the former president’s attacks on Christie’s weight. “Once Trump started hitting back at you on a number of fronts, he took aim at your weight,” Fox News’ Howard Kurtz said. “What was your reaction to that?” Christie fired back: “What? Like he’s some Adonis? I mean, please.” Trump took a cheap shot at Christie earlier this month, posting a doctored video of the former governor to Truth Social that poked fun at Christie’s physique. Christie said that Trump has no leg to stand on when it comes to that diss. “Here’s my message to him,” he said. “I don’t care what he says about me. I don’t care what he thinks about me. And he should take a look in the mirror every once in a while. Maybe he’d drop the weight thing off of his list of criticisms.”