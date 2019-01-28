Chris Christie: Trump Thought Firing Michael Flynn Would End ‘Russia Thing’
NOT EXACTLY
President Trump and Jared Kushner reportedly believed that firing former national security adviser Michael Flynn would end the Russia investigation, according to an excerpt from Chris Christie’s upcoming memoir cited Sunday by The New York Times. In the book, titled Let Me Finish, the Trump ally and former New Jersey governor writes about having lunch with Kushner and the president the day after Flynn resigned for lying about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. While Kushner began eating his “typical salad,” Christie reportedly claims, Trump is said to have told him, “This Russia thing is all over now, because I fired Flynn.” When Christie laughed in response, the president was surprised—and reportedly didn’t seem to understand why that wasn’t true. “What do you mean? Flynn met with the Russians. That was the problem. I fired Flynn. It’s over,” Trump reportedly said, with Kushner allegedly backing up Trump's assertion. “That’s right, firing Flynn ends the whole Russia thing,” he was quoted as saying. Let Me Finish will hit the shelves on Jan. 29.