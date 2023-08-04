Chris Christie Visits Ukraine War Sites With Zelensky
SURPRISE TRIP
Chris Christie met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine on Friday during a surprise visit to several sites affected by the Russian invasion. The former New Jersey governor has vocally supported Ukraine during his campaign for the 2024 GOP nomination and reaffirmed his position during the visit, praising Zelensky for having “the resolve it takes to survive a war and ultimately win it.” Christie was accompanied by a Ukrainian security detail as he visited areas around Kyiv, including the suburb of Bucha, where over 400 people were massacred in April 2022. He also traveled to the village of Moshchun northwest of Kyiv, where he visited a memorial by a trench formerly used by Ukrainian troops in the fighting. “There are hundreds of millions of people in our country who support you,” Christie told officials in the village.