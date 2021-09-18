CHEAT SHEET
    Chris Christie’s Nephew’s Bar Mitzvah Triggers COVID Shutdown

    FIRST THE BRIDGE...

    Kana Ruhalter

    Breaking News Intern

    David Orrell/CNBC via Getty Images

    Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s nephew celebrated his bar mitzvah last weekend and many attendees caught COVID, forcing a New Jersey middle school to shut down and return to virtual classes on Friday, reports the New York Post. The party for the 13-year-old son of Todd and Andrea Christie was held at the Avenue A Club in Newark, and in one photo posted from the event—and since deleted—the family appeared maskless. “There were, unfortunately, a few adult cases and a few student cases that came out of it,” said Mendham Township school Superintendent Salvatore Constantino, adding that “a few cases” popped up earlier at the middle school. Hence, the school “thought it would be prudent for us to go virtual again on Friday.” Constantino did not reveal how many kids were infected at the bar mitzvah.

