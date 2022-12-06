Chris Christie’s Niece Shouted ‘Do You Know Who I Am?’ During Plane Struggle: Report
‘YOU’RE SO F*CKED’
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s niece’s notorious plane ride was likely drug and alcohol-induced, according to police records obtained by the New York Post, which described the 25-year-old as foaming from the mouth and displaying “unusual strength.” Shannon Epstein allegedly shouted “do you know who I am?” at officers attempting to remove her from a Spirit Airlines flight from New Orleans to New Jersey on Thanksgiving Day. “Epstein screamed: ‘Are you serious? Do you know who I am? I’m related to some very powerful people and I need to get back on that plane to New Jersey,’” the report said of the unruly passenger who bragged of knowing Donald Trump. “I’m Chris Christie’s daughter and you’re so fucked,” Epstein allegedly said, confusing her relationship with the Garden State politician. Epstein is charged with six counts of battery on a police officer for allegedly scratching and spitting on officers, as well as biting hard enough to tear “the skin away” from an officer’s left bicep. “Do you guys think I have cocaine in my p—y?” she then asked in a meltdown finale before screaming for several minutes, according to the report.