Chris Colfer Has No Plans to See Lea Michele in ‘Funny Girl’: ‘I Can Be Triggered at Home’

Chris Colfer may have starred in Glee alongside Lea Michele, but his feelings about her Broadway stint on Funny Girl are considerably more gloomy. The 32-year-old said he’s not planning to see the show in a SiriusXM interview. “I can be triggered at home,” he said. Michele has previously faced allegations of treating her castmates poorly, with Glee actress Samantha Ware even saying Michele said she “would shit in my wig.” Fellow costar Heather Morris also called her “unpleasant to work with.” Colfer joins the long list of disaffected Michele costars, telling radio host Michelle Collins his day “suddenly just got so full” when she invited him to see the Broadway show. “I saw Six last night, and that was amazing,” he jabbed.