Chris Cuomo Admits He ‘Covered’ for Brother During Chaotic Interview
‘OF COURSE’
Former CNN host Chris Cuomo, who was fired from the network in late 2021 amid concerns he helped his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fight sexual harassment allegations, admitted on Monday that he “covered” for his older sibling. In a chaotic interview with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Cuomo, now a NewsNation host, was accused of being part of the “mainstream media.” “Look the audience in the eye and tell them how you covered for your brother,” Ramaswamy goaded, prompting Cuomo to reply: “You don’t want to take care of your family, that’s fine… Of course I covered for my brother. Of course I help my brother. Of course I do.” Ramaswamy responded by claiming that Cuomo’s firing wasn’t just an isolated instance of “journalistic standards that have now been failed,” but representative of “every member of the broken political media.” Cuomo sued CNN last March for $125 million, claiming wrongful termination.