Chris Cuomo Admits His NewsNation Ratings Are ‘Embarrassing’
YIKES
Chris Cuomo admitted the viewership of his NewsNation primetime show comes nowhere close to his CNN days. In fact, he said, the numbers have been “kind of embarrassing.” Appearing Wednesday on Anthony Scaramucci’s Open Book podcast, Cuomo discussed his return to cable after he was fired from CNN in December 2021. “The audience is small,” he confessed. “It’s hard to keep perspective on that, because it’s kind of embarrassing.” Scaramucci tried to throw Cuomo a bone, noting it was hard to find NewsNation. “I’ll tell you why, it’s because people aren’t watching,” Cuomo joked in return. The ex-CNN host’s ratings have averaged around 63,000 people a night, according to the New York Post. Cuomo also told Scaramucci that after CNN “shitcanned” him, he felt depressed. “I was going to kill everybody, and myself,” he recounted. He further declared that criticism of Bill O’Reilly’s character have made Cuomo even more “resolved” to use him as a regular guest on his program.