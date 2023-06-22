Chris Cuomo Demands Court Remove ‘Biased’ Lawyer in CNN Case

Chris Cuomo has escalated his fight with CNN, alleging in court that the arbitrator tasked with settling his beef with his ex-employer is biased against him.

Cuomo petitioned the New York Supreme Court on Thursday, asking it to remove the arbitration attorney in the former CNN star’s multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the network, arguing the attorney—Stephen P. Sonnenberg, of mediation firm JAMS—lied when asked if he had any prior attorney-client relationship with those involved in the case.

In his petition, Cuomo alleged he initially had no reason to question Sonnenberg’s impartiality following his appointment in April 2022. But just before a Monday hearing, “following a series of actions by him that indicated a clear bias in favor of CNN,” Cuomo said his attorneys did a deep-dive into Sonnenberg’s background and were “shocked to learn that contrary to his representation in his Disclosure, Sonnenberg did, in fact, have a prior attorney-client relationship with one of the parties, namely CNN.”

Cuomo claimed he requested that JAMS remove Sonnenberg in advance of a Friday session, but the firm rejected his motion. He asked the court to temporarily halt the arbitration and disqualify Sonnenberg from the case.

The NewsNation host did not give a specific example of any biased actions from Sonnenberg, nor did he cite a case in which the arbitrator previously represented CNN. An attorney for Cuomo could not be immediately reached for comment, and a CNN spokesperson did not immediately respond to emailed questions. JAMS declined to comment, citing the ongoing case.

The “bias” dust-up is the latest salvo in the ongoing feud between Cuomo and his former employer. Cuomo sued CNN in March last year, claiming its firing of him over the aide he provided his brother—embattled former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo—amounted to wrongful termination and cost him any similar jobs in the future. He sought $125 million in damages for his claims.

Cuomo did eventually land on his feet with media gigs, however, starting a podcast (succeeding his CNN podcast with friend-turned-foe Don Lemon) called The Chris Cuomo Podcast last summer and then launching a primetime show, Cuomo, on the fledgling cable network NewsNation.