Chris Cuomo Demands $125 Million Over CNN’s ‘Smear Campaign’
‘LET’S GET AFTER IT’
Chris Cuomo is looking to make CNN pay big-time for firing him last year, demanding $125 million while alleging the network engaged in a “smear campaign” to destroy him and his family’s character. “Cuomo has had his journalistic integrity unjustifiably smeared, making it difficult if not impossible for Cuomo to find similar work in the future and damaging him in amounts exceeding $125 million, which includes not only the remaining salary owed under the Agreement, but future wages lost as a result of CNN’s efforts to destroy his reputation in violation of the Agreement,” the ex-star anchor’s attorneys wrote in a demand for arbitration filed Wednesday. “Cuomo now seeks to recover the full measure of his damages against Turner and CNN.” Besides asking for the $15 million remaining on his contract when he was canned in December after sexual misconduct claims surfaced following his suspension for advising his brother’s own sexual harassment scandal, Cuomo is seeking $110 million for “consequential damages.” This salvo from Cuomo, who was previously said to be seeking “Megyn Kelly money,” is just the latest bit of drama in this sordid affair, following the sudden exits of CNN executive Allison Gollust and her boss-turned-lover Jeff Zucker. (CNN’s parent company found both Zucker and Gollust committed numerous “violations” in its investigation of the Cuomo firing.)