Chris Cuomo Fact-Checks GOP Lawmaker: CrowdStrike’s Not Owned by a Ukrainian
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo left Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) looking baffled on Monday night when the host broke the news to the GOP congressman that cyber company CrowdStrike was not, in fact, partially owned by Ukrainians. Amid the news that the GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee cleared Ukraine of election interference two years ago, Weber still attempted to claim Ukraine had meddled in the 2016 election by invoking the debunked DNC server conspiracy theory. “Is CrowdStrike, in part, owned by a Ukrainian?” Weber wondered aloud, prompting Cuomo to answer no. “Really?” Weber asked, claiming that’s “not the information that we have.”
“You have bad information,” Cuomo retorted. “The man is American-born of Russian descent. He’s not Ukrainian. Even if he were, that’s what you’re going to hang it on? Your head of national security Tom Bossert said that was a joke. You heard testimony from experts saying it's a joke...Mueller said it’s not true!”