Chris Cuomo Leaned on Media Sources to Dig Up Dirt on Brother’s Accusers, Docs Show
‘PLEASE LET ME HELP’
Documents released by the New York Attorney General’s office on Monday reveal that CNN host Chris Cuomo offered to use his media “sources” to dig up information about women who had accused his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment.
“Please let me help with the prep,” Chris Cuomo said in a text message to his brother’s top aide Melissa DeRosa in March. After The New York Times reported in March that Andrew Cuomo had made unwanted advances on a woman at a wedding, the CNN anchor told DeRosa: “I have a lead on the wedding girl.” In his July interview with investigators looking into the ex-governor’s sexual misconduct allegations, Chris Cuomo said he regularly checked with “sources” regarding published or upcoming stories on his brother’s accusers.
“I would—when asked, I would reach out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anybody else coming out,” the Cuomo Prime Time host told investigators. Text messages to DeRosa also show that Chris Cuomo composed and reviewed written statements on his brother’s behalf.
While the veteran journalist had already acknowledged that he was an unofficial adviser to his brother throughout the scandal, and later said it was a “mistake” amid criticism that he had taken part in official strategy calls, these latest transcripts reveal that his role was far larger than he had previously suggested.