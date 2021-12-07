Chris Cuomo Loses Book Deal, Won’t Get Severance After CNN Firing
DOUBLE WHAMMY
Chris Cuomo faced a double financial loss Tuesday when HarperCollins announced it would no longer be publishing his book and CNN said it would not pay him severance. HarperCollins had originally agreed to publish Cuomo’s book, Deep Denial, in fall of 2022, but a spokesperson for an imprint of the publishing house put it bluntly: “We do not intend to publish the book.” The Wall Street Journal reports that CNN president Jeff Zucker informed employees Tuesday morning that the cable network would not pay out severance to the disgraced anchor, who was fired Saturday after documents revealed the extent to which he advised and assisted his brother Andrew Cuomo’s fight against allegations of sexual misconduct. Chris himself also faces an allegation of sexual harassment, according to a lawyer for the complainant. Both Cuomo brothers have denied allegations of sexual misconduct.