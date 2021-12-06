Canned by CNN, Chris Cuomo Pulls Plug on His Radio Show

Chris Cuomo, who was fired by CNN last week after questions were raised about his conduct, said Monday that he is ending his Sirius XM show. “The way my time at CNN ended was hard,” Cuomo said on social media. “While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom this past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So right now I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next,” he said. It’s not clear if Cuomo’s gig at Sirius was in jeopardy before the announcement. CNN canned him after it said it received “new information” while reviewing the extent of his involvement with his politician brother Andrew’s fight against sexual harassment allegations. It subsequently emerged that a former colleague of the TV host has lodged sexual harassment allegations against him, too. “Following Chris Cuomo’s statement that he is leaving his SiriusXM show, ‘Let’s Get After It’ will no longer air. We thank Chris for his work at SiriusXM,” a SiriusXM spokesperson said.
