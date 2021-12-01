Chris Cuomo: My Indefinite Suspension From CNN Is ‘Embarrassing’
‘IT HURTS’
CNN host and star primetime anchor Chris Cuomo has broken his silence on the network’s decision to indefinitely suspend him, after the New York Attorney General’s office released a flurry of documents that revealed he secretly pumped media sources for dirt on women who had accused his brother—former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo—of sexual misconduct.
“Quick note, the obvious,” Cuomo said at the top of his SiriusXM radio program, Let’s Get After It, on Wednesday. “I’ve been suspended from CNN. You know this already. It hurts to even say it, it’s embarrassing, but I understand it and I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologized in the past and I mean it. It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do, was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help.” Monday’s damning revelations prompted CNN to immediately announce a “thorough review and consideration” of Cuomo’s actions. He was benched by Tuesday night. “I know they have a process that they think is important and I respect that process,” Cuomo said on SiriusXM, “so I’m not going to talk about this anymore than that.”