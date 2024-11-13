Chris Cuomo Reveals Who He Voted for—And It Wasn’t Harris or Trump

Andrew Cuomo may be eyeing a return to politics— but for now, the presidency is out of reach.

That didn’t stop his brother, journalist Chris Cuomo, from writing his name in for president, Chris Cuomo revealed on the PBD Podcast with host Patrick Bet-David and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

“He didn’t win, by the way,” Cuomo joked. Bet-David, shocked, repeatedly asked if Cuomo was joking, to which Cuomo showed him a picture of his ballot as proof.

Cuomo said his brother, who voted for Kamala Harris, seemed to react with a shrug at his choice. “He had other things he wanted to talk about.”

“I just believe that the choices are beneath the standard of American leadership,” Cuomo said of Harris and Trump.

In an op-ed Monday for the Daily Beast, Cuomo’s brother, the former governor of New York, detailed the reasons he believed that Democrats lost to Trump.

"Forcing Biden out of office appeared to be a palace coup. The party bosses’ installation of Kamala Harris without a primary was additionally offensive," he wrote. “People choose their leaders and elections matter.”

He warned Democrats that they “will keep losing if they don’t learn” from their mistakes.

Andrew Cuomo resigned as the governor of New York in 2021 after the state’s attorney general released a bombshell report that found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women from 2013 to 2021. The report was later corroborated by an investigation by the Department of Justice. Andrew Cuomo denied all accusations.

Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations was the nail in the coffin for the stunning downfall of both brothers, who were political media darlings in the early days of the pandemic.

Chris Cuomo invited his brother on his CNN show nine times between March and June 2020 to discuss the pandemic--- which quickly became “must see TV” and a counterpoint to then-President Donald Trump’s covid briefings. In February 2021, the New York Post reported that Cuomo had intentionally underestimated nursing home covid deaths by as much as 83 percent.

In December 2021, Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN after reports that he aided his brother’s defense after the scandal. He later joined NewsNation to host Cuomo.