Chris Cuomo Urged His Brother to Resign, Report Says
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo continued advising his brother, embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on political strategy even after saying he would stop doing so, The New York Times reports. The two reportedly spoke frequently over the past week, and Chris told the governor that he should resign. Andrew Cuomo said he would step down Tuesday. Chris Cuomo announced over the weekend that he would be taking a weeklong hiatus from the network, which he said was a pre-planned vacation. When news of Chris Cuomo’s conversations with his brother and governor’s office aides first emerged, the cable channel forbade the anchor from speaking to his brother and the aides, but not from speaking to him one-on-one.