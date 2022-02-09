Chris Cuomo ‘Wants Megyn Kelly Money’ From CNN, Report Says
GET AFTER IT
In the days after boss Jeff Zucker’s abrupt departure from CNN, recently fired primetime host Chris Cuomo is reportedly seeking a massive financial settlement from the network. Multiple sources told Page Six that Cuomo is seeking far more than the $18 million left on his contract and instead plans to demand up to $60 million, claiming that Zucker was well aware of his inappropriate dealings with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. As one source put it, “He wants Megyn Kelly money,” referring to the $69 million the former Fox News star walked away from NBC with after less than two years on the job following her own blackface-defending scandal. During an internal Q&A session with WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar last week, anchor Jake Tapper was among those who raised concerns over Cuomo’s role in Zucker’s ouster, saying, “An outside observer might say, ‘Well, it looks like Chris Cuomo succeeded.’ He threatened. Jeff said we don’t negotiate with terrorists. And Chris blew the place up. How do we get past that perception that this is ‘the bad guy’ winning?”