Chris Cuomo’s 14-Year-Old Son Mario Contracts Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo’s 14-year-old son Mario has coronavirus, the CNN anchor’s wife announced on Instagram. “After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus. My heart hurts more than my head over his infection,” Cristina Cuomo wrote. She said her teenage son’s senses of smell and taste have disappeared. Chris and Cristina Cuomo have both tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, and the whole family has been in isolation in their Hamptons home, with Cuomo broadcasting from the basement. None has so far required hospitalization, and the two Cuomo parents have recovered.