Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Show Is Flopping So Bad He Wants New Timeslot: Report
‘NASTY’
Chris Cuomo’s comeback era seems to be sputtering less than a month after it started, according to a New York Post report. The former CNN anchor has reportedly demanded a new timeslot after his NewsNation show Cuomo saw a steep dropoff in ratings, sources told the Post. Sources said Cuomo met with NewsNation head and former ABC colleague Michael Corn, and asked to switch timeslots with Dan Abrams, the network’s primetime star and host of the network’s 9 p.m. show.
One insider described his attitude as “nasty,” saying Cuomo refuses to take accountability for the meager audience. “He’s blaming the network, staff that he personally hired, his lead-in, the promo department, and even the press department!” the insider told the Post. Cuomo’s ratings have sagged compared to his timeslot competitors, though he has beaten Newsmax in the 25-54 demo used by advertisers.