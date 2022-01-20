CHEAT SHEET
WATCH: Chris Cuomo’s Six-Hour Testimony in Brother’s Investigation Is Released
New York’s attorney general has released the final batch of video testimonies, transcripts, and exhibits from former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s five-month sexual harassment investigation. The materials include hours of video interviews with witnesses, advisers, and staff of the executive office. Perhaps most notably, the collection includes a testimony from former CNN anchor and brother to the disgraced governor Chris Cuomo. His four-part video interview is dated July 15, 2021 and lasts nearly six hours. In compliance with state law and “to provide full transparency to the people of New York,” as outlined in a press release, the Office of the Attorney General began releasing the material in November.