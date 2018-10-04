CHEAT SHEET
Chris Evans hinted in a tweet Thursday that he’s finished playing Captain America after wrapping the currently untitled Avengers 4. Back in March, the actor alluded to leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a New York Times profile stating, “You want to get off the train before they push you off.” Evans has been playing Steve Rogers aka Captain America since 2011, and previously played Johnny Storm in two Fantastic Four films. The latest Avengers installment will be Evans’ 10th appearance in the role, according to IMDB. The new film is scheduled for release in May 2019.