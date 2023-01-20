CHEAT SHEET
Chris Hipkins Will Be New Zealand’s Next Prime Minister
Chris Hipkins, who was the only person nominated as Labour Party leader, will be New Zealand’s next prime minister after Jacinda Ardern’s shock announcement that she’s resigning, according to Reuters. Hipkins, who was elected in 2008 to parliament, is set to be declared prime minister on Sunday during a Labour Party Caucus as a formality. Ardern must hand in her resignation letter to the governor general so that Hipkins, who serves as minister for police, education and public service and House leader, can be appointed, Reuters reports.