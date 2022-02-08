Celebrated Hollywood Talent Manager Chris Huvane Dies at 47
‘BEST OF THE BEST’
Chris Huvane, a top talent manager and former magazine editor, died on Sunday night, his company has confirmed. He was 47. Huvane, known for working with clients like Julianne Moore, Margot Robbie, and the late Chadwick Boseman, died by suicide after a long battle with depression, according to both Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. “We are devastated beyond words this morning, Chris was simply ‘the best of the best,’” Management 360 partners said in a statement. “A brilliant manager, consummate colleague and friend, a rock of our company and our culture, beloved by every single person who ever met him. It’s an incalculable loss and our hearts go out to his family and friends.” Huvane was previously a public relations executive and senior editor at GQ magazine, before switching to talent management in 2010. He was open about his struggles with his mental health, writing about a period of “crippling depression” on Facebook last July, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tributes from those who knew him were quick to pour in on Monday. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator and former client Chris Cantwell called him a “lionhearted man” who was “fearless in his career and life.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.