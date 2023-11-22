CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
DeSantis Super PAC CEO Quits Amid Internal Tensions: Report
UPHEAVAL
Read it at The New York Times
The chief executive of Never Back Down, the super PAC aligned with the presidential campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, resigned on Wednesday following internal strife among DeSantis allies, The New York Times reported. Chris Jankowski departed as the PAC’s leader a week after two other leaders nearly came to blows during a meeting first reported by NBC News. It was not immediately clear who will replace him. DeSantis has struggled to present himself as a viable alternative to former President Donald Trump, and Never Back Down has all but given up on efforts to win votes in a number of key states.