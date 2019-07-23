CHEAT SHEET
‘NATIONAL TREASURE’
Chris Kraft, Founder of NASA's Mission Control, Dies Two Days After Moon Landing Anniversary
Chris Kraft, the legendary founder of NASA’s Mission Control who oversaw the Apollo 11 moon landing, has died at the age of 95, just two days after the 50th anniversary of his greatest achievement. “America has truly lost a national treasure today with the passing of one of NASA's earliest pioneers,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. “We send our deepest condolences to the Kraft family. Chris was one of the core team members that helped our nation put humans in space and on the Moon, and his legacy is immeasurable.” Kraft joined the NASA Space Task Group in November 1958 as NASA's first flight director, later creating the concept of NASA's Mission Control. He was director of mission operations during the Apollo program, and in his retirement he published his autobiography, a New York Times bestseller, "Flight: My Life in Mission Control."