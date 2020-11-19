Fired Election Security Czar Excoriates Giuliani’s Wild Voter Fraud Address as ‘Dangerous’
Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, lambasted the Rudy Giuliani for continuing to promote bogus claims of widespread voter fraud in a conspiracy-filled press conference Thursday. Giuliani went so far as to act out a scene from My Cousin Vinny as supposed evidence backing his claims. Krebs wrote on Twitter, “That press conference was the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history. And possibly the craziest. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, you’re lucky.” Donald Trump fired Krebs Tuesday after the security czar debunked the outgoing president’s claims of widespread voter fraud via a government website dubbed “Rumor Control.” Just before his firing, Krebs had written that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history” and that claims like Trump’s and Giuliani’s had no basis in fact.