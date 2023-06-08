Chris Licht Breaks Silence Hours After Being Axed as CNN Boss

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Half a day after news broke that he was fired as CEO of CNN, Chris Licht broke his silence in a statement, saying the job was “an exciting but incredibly challenging assignment.” Licht and several members of his inner circle were pushed out Wednesday morning after months of turmoil capped by an embarrassing profile of the news boss in The Atlantic. In the Wednesday night statement tweeted by CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy, Licht went on to say, “I learned a lot over the past 13 months. I’ve been lucky enough to have had a successful, fulfilling career and I look forward to my next chapter. I wish the team at CNN the very best, always.”