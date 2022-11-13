Border Chief Finally Resigns After Saying He Wouldn’t Go

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AP
Days after telling staff that he had no intention of quitting, the embattled head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has resigned. Chris Magnus submitted his resignation to President Biden on Saturday, and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it was accepted. The head of Homeland Security had asked Magnus to step down amid an increase in migrant crossings at the country’s southern border. But in an email to staff late last week, Magnus wrote, “I have no plans to resign as C.B.P. commissioner,” he wrote. The Associated Press reports that Magnus was told he would be fired if he didn’t go voluntarily.