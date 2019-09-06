CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
R.I.P.
Chris March of ‘Project Runway’ Dies at 56
Read it at TMZ
Chris March, a fan-favorite Project Runway alum, died on Thursday afternoon at the age of 56, TMZ reports. Sources told TMZ that he died of a heart attack. March’s tragic death comes after two years of ongoing medical struggles related to a near-fatal fall in his California apartment. The accident left him paralyzed from the knees down, and in his right hand and arm.
The costume designer appeared as a contestant on season four of the Heidi Klum-led reality show. March designed memorable, over-the-top looks while on the show and went on to dress famous divas like Beyoncé and Madonna.