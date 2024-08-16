Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Reportedly ‘Break Off Engagement’

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have gone their separate ways after seven years together, according to a report.

The claim that what appeared to be one of Hollywood’s most stable relationships is over will come as a huge shock to fans of the celebrity couple.

Fifty Shades of Grey star Johnson, 34, was photographed walking her dog in Malibu, California earlier this month without her engagement ring and she did not accompany Martin, 47, on Coldplay’s European tour, although she was at Glastonbury for the band’s set in June.

The Daily Mail has reported a source as saying the pair drifted apart and says Martin has “now accepted the relationship is over—and it’s best to move on.”

No comment on the report has yet been made by representatives of the two stars.

They split once before in 2019 but quickly reunited and despite rumors that they broke up in June, People magazine quoted an insider as saying: “They’ve had ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on.”

Revealing the split on Friday, the Mail said a source claimed: “Chris and Dakota have tried desperately hard over the past few months to make their relationship work. They’ll always have love for each other but they’ve both come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term.

“They’re both busy people, Chris has been in Europe with Coldplay and they both have personal priorities, passions and work commitments which don’t naturally intertwine with each other. They wanted it to work but it just hasn’t, and they’ve now accepted it is best to move on.”

The couple was last photographed together in Puerto Vallarta in Mexico in February.

The Coldplay frontman famously split from ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow after ten years of marriage and two children in 2014, describing it as a “conscious uncoupling.”

Johnson, the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, had reportedly become friends with Paltrow, who described the actress as being part of the family.