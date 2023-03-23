CHEAT SHEET
    Coldplay’s Chris Martin Makes Extreme Diet Change to Look Like Bruce Springsteen

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Chris Martin performs with U2 during a surprise concert in support of World AIDS Day in Times Square in New York, December 1, 2014.

    Carlo Allegri/Reuters

    Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says he’s gone to fairly radical lengths in an effort to look like his hero, Bruce Springsteen. Speaking on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast Wednesday, Martin said he now only eats one meal a day after getting gustatory advice directly from The Boss. “I don’t actually have dinner anymore—I stop eating at 4,” Martin told O’Brien. “And I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen.” The 46-year-old singer explained he was already on a “really strict diet anyway” when he went to Springsteen’s house for dinner after playing a show in Philadelphia last year. “But I was like, ‘Bruce looks even more in shape than me,’” Martin said, adding that Springsteen’s wife Patti explained that her husband only eats one meal a day. “I was like, ‘Well, there we go. That’s my next challenge.’” O’Brien asked Martin if he’d established if that single meal was an “eight-foot-long submarine.” Martin joked that it was a “flank of buffalo with a steroid sauce.”