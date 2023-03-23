Coldplay’s Chris Martin Makes Extreme Diet Change to Look Like Bruce Springsteen
SOMEONE JUST LIKE THIS
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says he’s gone to fairly radical lengths in an effort to look like his hero, Bruce Springsteen. Speaking on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast Wednesday, Martin said he now only eats one meal a day after getting gustatory advice directly from The Boss. “I don’t actually have dinner anymore—I stop eating at 4,” Martin told O’Brien. “And I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen.” The 46-year-old singer explained he was already on a “really strict diet anyway” when he went to Springsteen’s house for dinner after playing a show in Philadelphia last year. “But I was like, ‘Bruce looks even more in shape than me,’” Martin said, adding that Springsteen’s wife Patti explained that her husband only eats one meal a day. “I was like, ‘Well, there we go. That’s my next challenge.’” O’Brien asked Martin if he’d established if that single meal was an “eight-foot-long submarine.” Martin joked that it was a “flank of buffalo with a steroid sauce.”