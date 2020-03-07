Chris Matthews Accuser Laura Bassett Fires Back at Bill Maher
Laura Bassett, the GQ columnist who last month publicly accused MSNBC’s Chris Matthews of sexually harassing her in the makeup room before her appearance on his show Hardball, has fired back at comedian and Real Time host Bill Maher. “Hey @billmaher how’s this for fragile: Fuck you,” Bassett tweeted on Saturday morning. She included a link to The Daily Beast’s write-up of Maher’s commentary about her during Friday night’s show.
“You know, I just, guys are married for a million years, they want to flirt for two seconds,” Maher said on his show. “He said to somebody, Laura Bassett, four years ago, she’s in makeup, he said, ‘Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?’ Yes, it is creepy. She said, ‘I was afraid to name him at the time out of fear of retaliation. I’m not afraid anymore.’ Thank you, Rosa Parks. I mean, Jesus fucking Christ! I guess my question is: Do you wonder how Democrats lose?” One of his roundtable guests, The Atlantic’s #MeToo critic Caitlin Flanagan, added: “How fragile can one woman be?”
“People are really outraged that a rich as hell 74-yr-old man had to retire after being called out for 20 years of objectifying women in the workplace?” Bassett asked in a follow-up tweet. “This is not about me, and if your inclination is to attack me, consider putting that energy into therapy or anger management.”