Chris Noth: Sarah Jessica Parker and Her Posse Iced Me Out Over Sexual Assault Allegations
‘RUDE BEHAVIOR’
Actor Chris Noth was apparently “iced out” by Sarah Jessica Parker and his Sex and the City co-stars due to the swirling sexual assault accusations against him, sources told RadarOnline. At least four women have come forward alleging the Mr. Big portrayer assaulted them, which Noth has strongly rebuffed. An insider claimed Noth feels he deserves an apology for the cold shoulder and “rude behavior” from Parker and her posse. “He’s not invited to their parties. He doesn’t get greeting cards or happy birthday texts,” a source said. “He wonders why SJP and her troupe continue to leave him out in the cold.” Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis released a statement in December 2021 expressing they were “deeply saddened to hear the allegations” and “support the women who have come forward.” The source said his co-stars’ treatment has stung even more in light of “returning frenemy Kim Cattrall” for her And Just Like That cameo. A rep for Noth confirmed to RadarOnline that “it is true they are no longer in contact.”