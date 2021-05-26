Chris Noth’s Mr. Big Will Return in ‘Sex and the City’ Revival
HE’S BACK
Sex and the City fans can let out a collective sigh of relief: Mr. Big will be featured in the much-anticipated HBO Max revival of the beloved series.
Chris Noth will be returning in some capacity for And Just Like That, the network announced on Wednesday. “How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement.
Fans were up in arms over a previous report that Carrie Bradshaw’s husband would not be in the 10-episode series, adding fuel to the fury that Kim Cattrall’s iconic character of Samantha Jones would not be involved.
Instead, the show will focus on the friendships between Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), and is scheduled to begin production in a matter of weeks.
John Corbett, who plays Carrie’s former love interest Aidan Shaw, spilled the secret of his return in April, and earlier this month former Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramírez was officially welcomed to the cast, playing the new non-binary DJ of Che Diaz.