Chris Peluso, Broadway Star of ‘Mamma Mia!’ and ‘Assassins,’ Dies at 40
‘DIVINELY GIFTED’
Chris Peluso, an actor known for his work in musicals on both Broadway and the U.K.’s West End, has died, his family confirmed to Playbill. He was 40. The actor’s cause of death was not immediately clear. His alma mater, the University of Michigan, announced his death late Wednesday, calling Peluso “loving, charismatic, and divinely gifted.” The tribute went on to note some of Peluso’s best-known credits, including a turn as Sky in Broadway’s Mamma Mia! Elsewhere on the Great White Way, Peluso became known for his understudy work, covering lead roles in Assassins, Lestat, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. He also starred as Fiyero in the national touring version of Wicked. Crossing over to London later in his career, he appeared on the West End in Show Boat and Miss Saigon. Last September, it was announced by Peluso’s friends that he was stepping back from theater to seek treatment for schizoaffective disorder. A GoFundMe set up for his medical expenses explained that he suffered from “debilitating paranoia.” A November update on the fundraising page shared a message from Peluso, who said he’d been discharged from an in-patient facility in Tennessee and was “doing well.”
