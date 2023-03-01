Chris Pine Settles the Biggest ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Debate: ‘Harry Did Not Spit on Me’

For a time, the cast drama surrounding Olivia Wilde’s sci-fi-flavored thriller Don’t Worry Darling was all anybody could talk about. And if you thought those days were through, think again, because Chris Pine is once again addressing one of the biggest (and dumbest) debates that bubbled up around the film’s release last year: Did Harry Styles really spit on him at the Venice Film Festival?

In an interview with Esquire published on Wednesday, Pine “maintains that nobody spat on anybody,” the article states.

The actor elaborated on “SpitGate” in an accompanying video interview for Esquire, saying, “Harry did not spit on me. Harry is a very, very kind guy. I was on the plane with my publicist and we’re flying back from Venice ... and she wakes me up in a state and she says, ‘We have to craft a message about what happened in Venice.’ I had no idea what happened. She showed me the thing and it does look, indeed, like Harry spitting on me. He didn’t spit on me.”

Pine continued: “I think what he said is he leaned down and I think he said, ‘It’s just words, isn’t it?’ We had this little joke because we were all jet-lagged, we’re all trying to answer these questions, and sometimes when you’re doing these press things your brain goes befuddled and you start speaking gibberish. And we had a joke: ‘It’s just words.’”

Pine told Esquire that the hubbub surrounding the movie’s production—including rumors that Wilde and Florence Pugh clashed on set and that the director had been distracted by her burgeoning relationship with Styles—didn’t affect him.

“If there was drama, there was drama... I absolutely didn’t know about it, nor really would I have cared,” Pine told Esquire. “If I feel badly, it’s because the vitriol that the movie got was absolutely out of proportion with what was onscreen. Venice was normal things getting swept up in a narrative that people wanted to make, compounded by the metastasizing that can happen in the Twittersphere. It was ridiculous.”

And there you have it: the final word on the Don’t Worry Darling drama (in our dreams).