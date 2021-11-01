CHEAT SHEET
Chris Pratt Is Set to Voice Lazy Icon Garfield in New Animated Movie
Chris Pratt, who recently made headlines for his casting as Mario in the new Super Mario Bros. movie, is now set to voice the beloved lasagna enthusiast Garfield in the new movie Garfield, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Familiar names in the animation world are working on the film: Oscar nominee David Reynolds of Finding Nemo will write the film, and Mark Dindal of Chicken Little will be directing; both worked on Disney's The Emperor’s New Groove. Garfield made his debut in 1978, eventually becoming the world’s most widely syndicated comic strip. The lasagna-loving feline appeared with his human owner, Jon Arbuckle, and household dog Odie.