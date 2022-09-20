Chris Redd Is the Latest Cast Member to Exit ‘SNL’ Ahead of Season 48
THE BABY STEP
Chris Redd is leaving the building—30 Rockefeller Plaza, that is. The SNL veteran’s exit from the long-running NBC show was announced Monday night, and he becomes the eighth cast member to depart ahead of the October premiere of season 48. Redd made his debut on SNL in 2017, quickly becoming one of its most valuable impressionists, sending up the likes of Barack Obama, Kanye West, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime,” Redd said in a statement. “Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.” His departure follows those of Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney, whose exits were announced in May. Earlier this month, NBC revealed that Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari would be leaving, too, marking the largest cast exodus in recent history.