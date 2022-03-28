Chris Rock Declines to File Police Report After Will Smith Slap: LAPD

CHEAT SHEET
    The slap heard ’round the world will not head to the courts, it appears. Chris Rock, who was slapped and cursed out by Will Smith onstage after making a joke about Smith’s wife Jada’s hair during the Oscars ceremony Sunday night, declined to file a police report, according to Variety. “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement provided to the magazine. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

